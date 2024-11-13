National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,373,696
270 to win
Trump
75,516,953
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Republican David Valadao wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 22nd Congressional District
Republican David Valadao wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 22nd Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 9:37 PM
WASHINGTON -- Republican David Valadao wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 22nd Congressional District.