National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,849,663
270 to win
Trump
74,523,711
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Republican Eli Crane wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District
Republican Eli Crane wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 9, 2024, 8:53 PM
WASHINGTON -- Republican Eli Crane wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District.