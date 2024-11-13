Republican Gabe Evans ousts Democratic US Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado

Republican Gabe Evans has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo in one of the nation’s most-watched races

DENVER -- Republican Gabe Evans defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo on Tuesday in one of the nation’s most-watched races, flipping the Colorado House seat north of Denver.

The toss-up race for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, which was created after redistricting in 2020, was a crucial part to Republican's goal of retaining control of the House. It also tested Republicans’ and Democrats’ appeal to Latinos, who make up nearly 40% of the district’s population.

Evans, a state representative, and Caraveo, a pediatrician, are both descendants of Mexican immigrants, a fact they both leaned into on the campaign trail. The candidates tailored their message to undecided and Latino voters, at times separating themselves from their own party’s leadership.

Evans, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, disagreed with some of the former president's proposals, particularly Trump's plan to use the National Guard for mass deportations of everyone who is in the country illegally.

Evans, a former member of the National Guard, scoffed at the proposal but still made border security, and stopping the criminals he associates with unchecked immigration, a centerpiece of his campaign. Evans combined his hardline approach with plans to to make it easier for people migrate legally.

During Caraveo’s time in Congress and on the campaign trail, she broke from her party in demanding greater border security and drawing a harder line on crime. Caraveo tried connecting Evans with Trump’s more extreme proposals and more aggressive rhetoric toward migrants.