Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 13, 3:16 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,373,696
270 to win
Trump
75,516,953
Expected vote reporting: 96%

Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Yadira Caraveo

Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Yadira Caraveo

ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 9:38 PM

WASHINGTON -- Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Yadira Caraveo.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events