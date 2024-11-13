Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 13, 2:44 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,448,472
270 to win
Trump
75,616,420
Expected vote reporting: 96%

Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected next Senate majority leader, making him a key partner in power to Trump

Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected next Senate majority leader, making him a key partner in power to Trump

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 12:08 PM

WASHINGTON -- Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected next Senate majority leader, making him a key partner in power to Trump.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events