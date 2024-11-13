National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,448,472
270 to win
Trump
75,616,420
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected next Senate majority leader, making him a key partner in power to Trump
Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected next Senate majority leader, making him a key partner in power to Trump
ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 12:08 PM
WASHINGTON -- Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected next Senate majority leader, making him a key partner in power to Trump.