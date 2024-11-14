Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 14, 8:09 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
73,126,963
270 to win
Trump
76,083,592
Expected vote reporting: 98%

Republican Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District

Republican Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 10:27 PM

WASHINGTON -- Republican Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events