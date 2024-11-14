National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
73,126,963
270 to win
Trump
76,083,592
Expected vote reporting: 98%
Republican Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 10:27 PM
WASHINGTON -- Republican Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th Congressional District.