Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 7, 10:15 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
295
226
295
Harris
69,005,050
270 to win
Trump
73,336,874
Expected vote reporting: 92%

Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District

Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 9:09 PM

WASHINGTON -- Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events