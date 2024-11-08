National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
295
226
295
Harris
69,005,050
270 to win
Trump
73,336,874
Expected vote reporting: 92%
Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District
Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 9:09 PM
WASHINGTON -- Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District.