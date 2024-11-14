National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
72,925,366
270 to win
Trump
75,936,355
Expected vote reporting: 97%
Republicans win 218 US House seats, claiming a majority and completing the party’s sweep into power alongside Trump
ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 10:28 PM
WASHINGTON -- Republicans win 218 US House seats, claiming a majority and completing the party’s sweep into power alongside Trump.