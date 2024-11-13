Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 13, 2:44 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,448,472
270 to win
Trump
75,616,420
Expected vote reporting: 96%

Trump says he will nominate loyalist Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 3:31 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Trump says he will nominate loyalist Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general.

