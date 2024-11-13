Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 12, 8:31 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,307,873
270 to win
Trump
75,446,462
Expected vote reporting: 96%

Trump says he will nominate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to head Homeland Security Department

Trump says he will nominate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to head Homeland Security Department

ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 7:50 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Trump says he will nominate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to head Homeland Security Department.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events