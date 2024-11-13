Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 13, 2:44 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,448,472
270 to win
Trump
75,616,420
Expected vote reporting: 96%

Trump returns to Washington for meetings with Biden at the White House and with congressional Republicans

Trump returns to Washington for meetings with Biden at the White House and with congressional Republicans

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 9:24 AM

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- Trump returns to Washington for meetings with Biden at the White House and with congressional Republicans.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events