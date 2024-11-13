National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,448,472
270 to win
Trump
75,616,420
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Trump returns to Washington for meetings with Biden at the White House and with congressional Republicans
Trump returns to Washington for meetings with Biden at the White House and with congressional Republicans
ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 9:24 AM
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- Trump returns to Washington for meetings with Biden at the White House and with congressional Republicans.