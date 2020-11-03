Wisconsin 2020 election results The state has 10 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Wisconsin voters who head to the polls on Tuesday will join the more than 1.2 million voters who already cast absentee ballots ahead of Election Day.

Presidential Election

House Election

The winner of this crucial battleground state can pick up 10 electoral votes.

Polls open at 7 a.m. CT and close at 8 p.m. CT.

State Significance

Wisconsin reconfirmed its swing-state status in 2016, when Donald Trump won by an extremely narrow margin of about 22,700 votes over Hillary Clinton -- less than 1%.

President Trump’s victory broke a streak of Democratic candidate wins in the Badger State during the seven previous election cycles. But Wisconsin also broke for Democrats Al Gore and John Kerry by razor-thin margins in 2000 and 2004 respectively.

Republicans in down-ballot races were also gaining ground in the years leading up to 2016 -- particularly among white, working-class voters across the state’s rural areas.

Still, a blue wave centered in the more liberal and racially-diverse cities of Milwaukee and Madison -- as well as more populous college towns like La Crosse and Eau Claire -- could flip Wisconsin at the top of the ticket.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.