Wisconsin 2022 midterm election results

The race for governor is tight and could affect abortion access in the state.

Voters in Wisconsin are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in elections for governor, U.S. Senate and the House.

Polls open at 8 a.m. ET and close at 9 p.m. ET. Any voter in the state can request a mail ballot.

The deadline to register to vote by mail or online was Oct. 19. Residents could register to vote at polling places on Election Day. The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 9 p.m. on Election Day.

The race for governor between Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels has been tight. Michels was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the primaries and has questioned the results of the 2020 election.

Evers has tried to get the state legislature to repeal a criminal abortion ban dating back to 1849 while Michels opposes abortion access. The ban has caused confusion since Roe v. Wade was overruled, forcing providers in the state to cease abortion services. Michels has said he would sign a bill to create an exception for rape and incest.

One of Wisconsin's Senate seats is on the ballot Tuesday, with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in a close race with Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Suburban women could be key.

The state's eight seats in the House are also on the ballot this November. Only two of those seats are expected to go to Democrats, according to FiveThirtyEight, with six congressional districts favored to vote for Republicans.

Wisconsin narrowly voted to elect Joe Biden in 2020 but voted to elect Donald Trump in 2016.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.