Wisconsin 2024 live election results

Voters in Wisconsin are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in a critical presidential swing state that also in deciding which party controls the Senate.

The winner in the presidential race will take the state's 10 electoral votes.Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

State significance

Wisconsin had been a consistent Democratic-leaning state until 2016, when former President Donald Trump won it by 1 percentage point. President Joe Biden took it back by about 20,000 votes four years later.

Underscoring the state's competitiveness, firebrand GOP Sen. Ron Johnson was reelected in 2022 by about 26,000 votes, while in 2023, liberal judge Janet Protasiewicz won a seat on the state Supreme Court over conservative judge Dan Kelly by a whopping 11 points.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is also running for a third term against wealthy banker Eric Hovde. Baldwin is known for a vaunted constituent services program, but Republicans have hoped that Hovde could aid the party investment in the race with money from his vast personal coffers.

