Witness Giuliani? What the latest evidence tells us about Trump's lawyer Text messages show Giuliani associate was tracking ambassador's movements

On the eve of the House delivering impeachment articles to the Senate, explosive new evidence surfaced that links President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to an apparent effort to track the physical movements of a female U.S. ambassador including texts by one man who refers to the “bitch” who should be fired and inquires cryptically about people inside Ukraine willing to help for “a price.”

While Giuliani does not appear to be directly involved in the surveillance, his connections to the men involved raise serious questions about whether his efforts in Ukraine put a high-ranking American official at risk.

The evidence also could put fresh pressure on senators to demand new witnesses – possibly even Giuliani himself -- in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial despite objections by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who favors a swift acquittal for Trump.

If called to testify, Giuliani would likely be questioned about his conversations with Trump -- what the president knew and when -- and the extent to which he kept other top aides like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the loop.

“If McConnell makes this the first trial in history without witnesses, it will be exposed for what it is, and that is an effort to cover up for the president,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

At issue is new evidence released late Tuesday by the House Intelligence Committee that was provided by Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian American businessman and associate of Giuliani’s who has been arrested on campaign finance violations.

Lawyer for President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, center, and Soviet born businessman who served as Giuliani's fixer in Ukraine, Lev Parnas, left, arrive for the funeral of former president George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington on Dec. 5, 2018. Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

According to notes scratched out by Parnas on stationary from the Ritz Carlton in Vienna, Parnas was on board with Giuliani’s efforts to try to get Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation involving former Vice President Joe Biden.

He also was working to try to oust Marie Yovanovitch, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

While the new evidence does not name Yovanovitch, the ambassador has testified that she was aware Parnas was trying to force her ouster, possibly so he could work with individuals the U.S. State Department regarded as corrupt.

President Donald Trump and Connecticut Congressional Candidate Robert Hyde in a picture posted to Hyde's Twitter account on Jan 11, 2020. HYDE for U.S. Congress/Twitter

In one particularly disturbing text exchange from March 2019 – one month before Yovanovitch said she was recalled from her post due to security concerns -- a Connecticut man and Trump donor named Robert F. Hyde texted Parnas: “Wow. Can’t believe Trump hasn’t fired that bitch. I’ll get right in that.”

Hyde later posts what appears to be a photo of Yovanovitch and says, “She’s under heavy protection outside Kiev,” referring to the Ukrainian capitol.

“They are moving her tomorrow,” Hyde writes at one point.

“The guys over they asked me what I would like to do and what is in it for them,” he said on March 25, later adding details like “her phone is off” and that she is “next to the embassy” with “privacy security.”

“They know she’s a political puppet,” Hyde adds. “They will let me know when she’s on the move.”

“They are willing to help if we/you would like a price,” Hyde writes. “Guess you can do anything in the Ukraine with money … what I was told.”

Parnas responds: “Lol.”

The next day, Hyde provides an update and asks: “If you want her out they need to make contact with security forces.”

Parnas eventually responds that he will call him.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify during the second public hearings held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on Nov. 15, 2019 in Washington D.C. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The left-leaning watchdog group, American Oversight, notes that social media posts suggest the text exchanges coincide with a dinner between Parnas and Giuliani, and phone calls between Giuliani and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Reached by ABC News, Hyde decline to comment on the messages. But when asked if he was offering to harm the ambassador, he said “absolutely not.”

Larry Robbins, a lawyer for Yovanovitch, said in a statement Tuesday that the ambassador hopes the “appropriate authorities” will investigate.

“Needless to say, the notion that American citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch’s movements for unknown purposes is disturbing.”

Giuliani didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wednesday, but has said previously that he would testify in the Senate trial if asked. Republicans have signaled they don’t want Giuliani to testify, or others who might have first-hand knowledge on Trump’s involvement in Ukraine.

Several witnesses have testified that the president ordered a hold on $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine, despite clearance from the Pentagon and State Department. And when asked about U.S. aid in general on a July phone call, Trump asked Ukraine’s president for a “favor” and called for an investigation into Biden.

Still unclear though is whether Trump directed his top aides to continue withholding the aid – money needed to fend off Russian aggression at Ukraine’s borders – until it announced the probe naming Biden.

Giuliani has said previously that he’s game to talk about Ukraine in the Senate trial.

"I would testify, I would do demonstrations. I’d give lectures. I’d give summations. Or, I’d do what I do best, I’d try the case," Giuliani told ABC News at a New Year’s Eve gala at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. "I’d love to try the case."