Wyoming 2020 election results The state has three electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in the least populous state in the nation will be heading to the polls on Tuesday.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

There are three electoral votes at state in Wyoming. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. MT.

State Significance

Republican candidates have won the state in the past 13 elections. Of the past 32 presidential elections, the state has only voted for a Democrat eight times. In 2016, President Trump won the state by nearly 47 percentage points.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.