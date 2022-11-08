Wyoming 2022 midterm election results

Republicans are expected to win the governorship and in the House.

Voters in Wyoming are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in elections for the House, governor and the state legislature.

Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

Any registered voter in Wyoming can request an absentee ballot the year of an election. Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk's office by 9 p.m. ET on Election Day. They can be submitted in person or by mail.

The voter registration deadline for the midterm election was Oct. 24.

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Wyoming's only seat in the House, currently held by Republican Liz Cheney, is on the ballot this November. Cheney is not on the ballot after losing to Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Harriet Hageman in the primaries.

Cheney broke with her party by openly criticizing former President Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. She was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. Hageman is an attorney and former Republican National Committee member who has denied the integrity of the 2020 election and heavily criticized Cheney for going against Trump.

Hageman will very likely defeat her Democratic challenger, Lynnette GreyBull, according to a forecast by FiveThirtyEight.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Mark Gordon was likely win reelection, FiveThirtyEight predicts.

A Trump-backed election denier also won the GOP nomination for Wyoming secretary of state and is the only candidate on the ballot.

Trump won the red state by a nearly 50% margin in 2016 and won 70% of the state voters in 2020.

