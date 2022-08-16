Wyoming 2022 primary election results

Wyoming voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for the House of Representatives, governor, secretary of state, treasurer and the state legislature.

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Wyoming features one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- House primaries this year as the voice of the anti-Donald Trump wing of the GOP, incumbent Liz Cheney, is challenged by the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

Hageman, an attorney and former Republican National Committee member who has denied the integrity of the 2020 election, ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in the state in 2018. She also previously advised Cheney's campaigns.

Cheney, the vice-chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot -- a break with Trump over his election denialism that has increasingly isolated Cheney within her own party, despite her conservative voting record otherwise.

Some Cheney supporters have tried to capitalize on Cheney's post-Jan. 6 crossover appeal with Democrats by trying to convince enough of them in Wyoming to temporarily flip party affiliation and help her make up any deficit with Republicans.

In this March 7, 2022, file photo, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman talks to a supporter at a campaign event in Cheyenne, Wyo. Mead Gruver/AP, FILE

In the gubernatorial primary, incumbent Republican Mark Gordon is running for another four-year term after capturing 67.1% of the vote in 2018.

Three candidates -- two election deniers and one who believes the 2020 election was fair -- are vying for the secretary of state position following incumbent Ed Buchanan's decision to retire.

The two election deniers -- Trump endorsee state Rep. Chuck Gray and geologist R. Mark Armstrong -- will take on state Sen. Tara Nethercott. With no Democrats running for the post, the winner of this primary will become the state's top election administrator and remain so through the 2024 election.