Wyoming caucus results

The Wyoming Democratic Party canceled its in-person caucuses amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus and instead conducted its contest by utilizing vote-by-mail. The state party is accepting ballots that arrive by April 17. There are 14 pledged delegates up for grabs in the Democratic contest.

State Significance

In 2016, the in-person caucus was the only option for the contest put on by the Wyoming Democratic Party. For 2020, the state party had already planned to offer Democratic voters the options to vote-by-mail or use ballot drop boxes across the state in order to increase participation and accessibility. In mid-March, when the coronavirus outbreak started becoming a real concern in the United States, Wyoming Democrats cancelled the in-person caucuses, originally scheduled for April 4, and later decided to eliminate the ballot drop box option as well, making the contest completely by mail.

While more caucusgoers preferred Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in 2016, he and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walked away with the same amount of delegates. While Sanders has dropped out of the race, he could still pick up delegates in Wyoming, and since voters mailed in their ballots, it's likely that many were already turned in by the time he announced he was suspending his campaign.