New York 2020 election results The state has 29 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in New York, where29 electoral votes are up for grabs.

Presidential Election

House Election

New Yorkers had the option to vote by mail and to early vote in-person. On Election Day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

State Significance

New York is a Democratic stronghold where more than half of New Yorkers are registered Democrats.

Alongside the presidential election, New York has 27 congressional seats open in the 2020 election. Eight months from the first coronavirus case in New York, COVID-19 remains the top issue on the ballot for New Yorkers.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.