New York 2022 primary election results

Among the candidates is Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew

New York voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general and state comptroller. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Due to redistricting litigation, primaries for Congress and the state Senate was were pushed to Aug. 23. Early voting ended on Sunday.

State Significance

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul is considered the front-runner in the Democratic primary. She faces Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

On the Republican side, four candidates are running: Rep Lee Zeldin, Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson.

Voters cast ballots as part of an early voting system at Brooklyn's Clara Barton High School, Oct. 26, 2019, in New York. Bebeto Matthews/AP, FILE

Andrew Guiliani is the son of Rudy Guiliani, the former New York City mayor and adviser to former President Donald Trump.

New York's lieutenant governor race in the Democratic primary includes Antonio Delgado, Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna.