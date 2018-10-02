New York tax department reviewing reported tax allegations against Trump

The New York State Tax Department is reviewing allegations that Donald Trump received millions of dollars from his father Fred Trump, possibly as part of alleged tax fraud schemes.

The tax department is "vigorously pursuing all appropriate avenues of investigation," officials told ABC News.

The statute of limitations "makes any criminal prosecution all but impossible," a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images

Trump, who has long claimed to be a self-made billionaire, along with his siblings, allegedly hid millions in gifts from their parents using fake corporations to hide the money, according to a report in the New York Times.

Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, vehemently denied the allegations in the Times, calling them "100 percent false and highly defamatory."

The Trump Organization has not responded to a request for comment from ABC News. ]

