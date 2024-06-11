Vacation essentials to help you prepare for the busiest travel summer ever

Travel essentials like chargers, neck pillows, sunscreen and more will ensure you have a smooth trip when leaving for vacation this summer. And with the Transportation Security Administration predicting the busiest summer travel season ever, you'll appreciate every bit of help you can get while braving the crowds.

We've already shown you RFID wallets, luggage, shoes and travel pants you'll want to scoop up before your holiday. Below, you'll find necessities that minimize your risk of an incident while traveling.

The travel steamer, for example, will help you stay fresh on the go, while the Aer Carry-On or WAYB Daily backpack can help you pack efficiently before you take off. Classic basics like the Tide Pen and sunscreen also show up, both easy to toss in your bag for extra preparedness.

Don't forget: While you can be prepared for nearly any situation with the right planning, make sure you check the U.S. Department of State's travel advisories before jetting off just to ensure you have all the knowledge necessary for a smooth ride.

Keep reading to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Handy luggage essentials

28% off Amazon Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes for Suitcases The bestselling packing cubes on Amazon include eight convenient storage containers that are perfect for stashing clothing, cosmetics, beauty tools and more, and mesh windows make it a breeze to find what you're looking for without tearing apart your entire suitcase. Pre-printed labels offer another layer of organization, and they're created with at least 50% recycled materials to boost their sustainability rating for conscientious consumers. $17.99

$24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon WAYB Daily Backpack Sturdy, sleek and packed with pro-level organizational pockets and pouches galore, the WAYB Daily Backpack is ideal for travel thanks to its impressive 45-liter capacity that expands to accommodate your laptop in a protective pocket plus other tech essentials, all while leaving room for other necessities you don't want to put in checked luggage. Magnetic closures help separate sections so your goods don't get mixed up during transport, and it wipes clean with a damp cloth and has soft top handles that make it easy to grab on the run. $265 Amazon Shop Now

July Shoe Bag When packing, separating your shoes and clothes is a must to protect both. Try this lightly padded shoe bag that can hold your favorite kicks safely with a ventilated, see-through window that allows you to see what's inside without unzipping. $45 July Shop Now

Aer Carry-On The Carry-On from Aer is exceptionally lightweight thanks to a polycarbonate shell while ball bearing wheels offer a smooth and silent ride. The YKK RCW zipper is three times stronger than many standard models, making it simple to seal your valuables once everything is organized inside. And organized it will be! The inside of the carry-on has multiple compartments and a handy compression system, thus allowing you more space to pack without the usual constraints of a hard-side piece of luggage. And while it comes in many colors, the Safety Orange colorway is always easy to spot in a sea of black suitcases. $319 Aer Shop Now

Korchmar Clifford Leather laptop sleeve Add an extra layer of protection (and style!) while traveling with your laptop when you invest in this Korchmar sleeve crafted from rich, full-grain American leather that comes in three versatile shades and can be monogrammed with your initials for an extra-luxurious touch. $185 Korchmar Shop Now

Tech gadgets to streamline travel

40% off Amazon INIU Portable Charger, Slimmest 10000mAh 5V/3A Power Bank, USB C In & Out High-Speed Charging Battery Pack Access to boarding passes, navigation, flight information and more is at the touch of a button these days, but you'll need that button to be charged to get it! Save yourself the headache of posting up at a random outlet by packing a portable charger like this one with more than 105,000 ratings on Amazon that give it an average 4.6-star rating. $17.99

$29.99 Amazon Shop Now

19% off Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack Whether you're checking your luggage or have a tendency to misplace your handbag, keep tabs on your belongings at all times with AirTags. $79.99

$99 Amazon Shop Now

33% off Amazon Portable Mini Humidifier Ward off the dry air you'll find in planes and hotels with a portable mini humidifier. It has two modes -- continuous and intermittent spray patterns -- and comes with an automatic shutoff for safety. It's simple to use, quiet and there are six colors to choose from so you can tailor the look to your liking. Just make sure to use clean tap water, never distilled or essential oils, for maximized performance. $17.99

$26.99 Amazon Shop Now

36% off Amazon HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes, Portable Handheld Design, 240ml Big Capacity, 700W, Strong Penetrating Steam, Removes Wrinkle, for Home, Office and Travel Keep your travel wardrobe neat and crisp with this handheld steamer that weighs in under two pounds and works on cotton, linen, polyester and more (check care tags for individual warnings). It heats up quickly, puts out a ton of steam and reviewers appreciate the volume of steam it generates. $25.49

$39.99 Amazon Shop Now

Walmart GPX Bendable Tripod with 9-Section Legs and Slip-Resistant Grips, TPD108B Get everyone in the shot while at a destination by setting up this convenient tripod that folds up to less than four inches tall, making it easy to stash in your bag for the day. The legs are bendable so it can work on nearly any surface, and slip-resistant rubber grips protect the tripod from falling while your phone is securely mounted. $16.66 Walmart Shop Now

Personal care must-haves

27% off Amazon napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling Amazon's top seller in neck pillows is a boon for weary travelers with its full chin and neck support, memory foam construction and flat back design that lets you rest comfortably in any head position. More than 30,000 people have purchased it in the past month alone, and reviewers love the pillow's quality, size and value. $15.86

$21.99 Amazon Shop Now

40% off Amazon Tide Stain Remover for Clothes, To Go Pen, Instant Spot Remover for Clothes, Travel & Pocket Size, 1 Count A Tide pen is a must-have that can save any outfit on the spot should you make the common mistake of spilling food, wine or anything else on your clothes. Stash one in every bag you own to ensure you're always ready to tackle stains before they have a chance to settle in -- you'll be glad you did in case of emergencies. $2.97

$4.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Face Lotion with Vitamin E | Vegan and Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) UVA/UVB Broad Spectrum Fragrance-Free Moisturizing |3oz Great sunscreen is a must no matter where you're going, and this lightweight, 70 SPF bottle weighs in at three ounces so you can easily pack it in your carry-on luggage while staying within TSA guidelines. It's oil-free, water and sweat resistant and it moisturizes while it protects. $15.49 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon EZY DOSE Push Button (7-Day) Pill Case, Medicine Planner, Vitamin Organizer, 2 Times a Day AM/PM, Large Compartments, Arthritis Friendly, Clear Lids, Purple/Blue Equally useful at home or on the move, this pill organizer will only cost you around $5 and prevents the need to keep multiple bottles on hand -- a huge space and time saver when you want to get on with your day. $4.99

$6.99 Amazon Shop Now