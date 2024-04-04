Highly-rated men's travel pants for commuters, vacationers and beyond

From work trips to road trips and destination vacations, finding both highly-functioning and stylish pants can make your travel wardrobe more efficient.

When shopping for men's travel pants, we're searching for top-rated options that boast comfortability and performance.

Our picks include casual work styles, outdoor pants, and athleisure for all travel occasions. We've highlighted options from brands like Vuori, lululemon, L.L.Bean, and Patagonia, among others.

What fabrics to consider in travel pants

When preparing for travel, consider fabrics that can withstand various weather conditions and have features to support your daily activities. Look for pants that are water-resistant or water-repellent and are quick-drying and breathable. Avoid pants that require dry cleaning and opt for machine-washable styles so you can maintain their cleanliness while away from home.

Top picks for men’s travel pants ABC News Photo Illustration, Public Rec, Vuori, Patagonia, Lulu Lemon

Search for pants with stretch to stay comfortable and unrestricted while walking or sitting for long periods, like while on a plane. Wrinkle-resistant fabrics can also help with the pant's overall appearance.

What features to consider in travel pants

Waistbands and front closures are important for both practicality and comfort. Elastic waistbands may be preferred for long trips whereas a zipper or button fly may be better suited for a more formal occasion, like a work meeting.

If you plan to carry valuables, opt for a pair of pants with hidden or zippered pockets. Zippered pockets are also beneficial to avoid losing items during increased activity, like hiking.

Styling travel pants

Choose pants that will work well styled with your current wardrobe to avoid overbuying and over-packing. Opt for a color that matches multiple tops and shoes to style day to night.

Casual travel pants

lululemon ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant 30"L Warpstreme These 4.4-star lululemon pants have many of the key elements we'd like in a travel pant: They are wrinkle-resistant, made with mid-weight fabric for year-round wear and are machine washable. They are designed with four-way stretch and even have a hidden zip pocket for valuables. These pants currently come in 11 colors and five lengths. Wear them from the plane to a work lunch or dinner at your destination. $128 lululemon Shop Now

Public Rec Daymaker Pants The Public Rec Daymaker Pants have a 4.5-star rating and more than 14,000 reviews. Reviewers note that they are multi-functional, comfortable, soft and stylish among other positive qualities. Public Rec notes that the pants have a "generous fit" for the glutes and thighs "while tapering slightly at the ankle for a smart finish. These are machine washable and feature an elastic waistband, two front zipper pockets and two back pockets. $108 Public Rec Shop Now

L.L.Bean Men's VentureStretch Five-Pocket Pants, Standard Fit, Straight Leg "We designed our most versatile performance pants to wear seven days a week and from desk to day hike, with unbeatable comfort and durability," L.L.Bean's website reads. These fit straight through the hip and thigh as well as the leg. They ar made with a water-repellent, abrasion-resistant stretch fabric with UPF 50+. They are machine washable and available in multiple colors and lengths. $79 L.L.Bean Shop Now

Vuori Cascade Tech Chino Pant Reviewers have given Vuori's Cascade Tech Chino Pants a 4.6-star rating. This "modern, athletic fit pant" can be worn for golf, travel and beyond. They are made from performance stretch twill fabric and are water-resistant. Vuori boasts that the pants are lightweight, breathable, and fashionable, too -- so you won't miss a beat on your trip. $128 Vuori Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Essentials Men's Classic-Fit Wrinkle-Resistant Flat-Front Chino Pant (Available in Big & Tall) These Amazon Essentials pants are Amazon's No. 1 bestselling style in their Men's Casual Pants category. They have a 4.2-star rating and more than 50,000 reviews. They feature a classic fit with a straight leg and are made from wrinkle-resistant cotton-blend chino fabric. They have front slant pockets and button-through back pockets and are machine washable. $26.40 Amazon Shop Now

Jogger travel pants

SKIMS Fleece Lounge Men's Tapered Jogger A comfortable jogger is key to long travel days. This tapered style from SKIMS' recently launched men's collection has a 4.6-star rating. They are made from 54% cotton, 14% recycled cotton and 32% recycled polyester. They feature an elastic waistband with a drawcord and side pockets. The joggers are available in XS to 5X. $78 SKIMS Shop Now