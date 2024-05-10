RFID-protected wallets that look stylish and keep your information safe

RFID-protected wallets are a common way folks are starting to boost their identity and electronic protection when carrying their everyday items with them, but is that necessary for everyone?

We looked at some common questions about them to offer a brief explanation of their purpose, then did some shopping to get the scoop on some options that might interest you.

What does RFID stand for?

According to the Department of Homeland Security, RFID stands for Radio Frequency Identification. This refers to info stored in a wireless device or tag that can be collected from a distance without contact.

Modern devices and other items that utilize this technology range from simple, everyday objects like passports and contactless credit cards to larger-scale situations in healthcare, inventory tracking, and more.

Shop RFID wallets and money clips ABC News Photo Illustration

Do I really need RFID protection?

The level of protection you might require depends a lot on the information you carry with you. If you have a high-level position and are tasked with transporting sensitive materials, you're most likely already aware of this tech and protected properly by necessity.

But for the lay person who is concerned with common occurrences like identity theft or accidental charges made to cards you get too close to a scanner, an RFID-protected wallet or bag could be helpful -- or at least put your mind at ease.

With the plethora of products on the market today, it's easy to snag a wallet, money clip, or small bag that you can slip your ID and credit cards into for worry-free transport. Keep reading to find several top sellers and versatile options for men and women.

RFID wallets & money clips for men

Father's Day is on the horizon, but RFID-protected wallets and money belts or clips also make a great gift anytime year-round.

Amazon RUNBOX Wallet for Men Slim Rfid Leather 2 ID Window With Gift Box Slim wallets are the way to go to avoid bulging pockets and excess back pain from sitting on an ovestuffed lump. This wallet comes in 22 different colors and finished, each containing the capacity to hold up to 15 cards with the traditional spot to tuck cash or other valuable. It even has a slot where you can flip open the wallet and scan your chip cards to pay quickly without digging it out, making this ultra-convenient and under $20. It also arrives in a ready-to-gift box. $19.97 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Timberland Men's Genuine Leather Rfid Blocking Passcase Security Wallet For men who like a traditional look and trusted brand name, this Timberland wallet is a must-have for RFID protection and a classic appearance. It has six card slots, two slip pockets, two cash pockets and an ID window, and reviewers love the weight, size, appearance and quality stitching. $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Nordstrom The Ridge Metal Aluminum RFID Cash Strap Made from durable aluminum with a handy external strap for cash and other sundries, The Ridge's RFID-protected carryall offers industrial-grade protection and a Torx driver to change screws or change the color plates to get a preferred look. Gifting options also allow for a free printed message or gift box, plus you can add gift wrap or a gift bag for $5. $95 Nordstrom Shop Now

16% off Amazon VENTURE 4TH Travel Money Belt They might have a look that screams "nerdy dad," but it's hard to dispute money belts' safety is superior to that of wallets. If you or the man you're shopping for don't mind the look, try this popular option that comes in 12 colors and fits waists up to 56 inches. Great for travel especially, it will keep your cash, cards and information protected even in situations where you might be otherwise distracted. $24.95

$29.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Hayvenhurst Slim Minimalist Front Pocket RFID Blocking Metal Wallets for Men with Money Clip For the strident minimalist, this number one seller in Amazon's money clip category prevents the overstuffing that can happen with leather or fabric wallets. There are a variety of looks to choose from and gift-ready packaging, and reviewers love its durability. $28.97 Amazon Shop Now

RFID wallets & bags for women

Women's wallets with RFID protection range from basic and affordable to stylish and feminine, offering a multitude of options regardless of your personal style.

33% off Amazon Travelambo Wallet Women RFID Blocking Bifold Multi Card Wallet Case with Zipper Pocket It's no wonder this particular wallet has sold more than 70,000 units considering it's cheap, comes in 30 colors, has tons of slots and pockets for all your cards and cash and it has a stylish look thanks to minimalist construction and gold zipper details. It's also lightweight and easy to toss in your bag for the day, so those who switch purses frequently can appreciate the grab-and-go convenience. $9.99

$14.99 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Very Bradley RFID All in One Crossbody Bag For protection, convenience and a splash of color all in one, this Vera Bradley crossbody is a great option. You can use it as a wallet or carry it as a bag on its own, making it a simple way to grab your things and go in a hurry. There are still 20 color/print options in stock -- all on sale, too -- so grab more than one if you're a stickler for matching your outfits and accessories. $56.25

$75 Vera Bradley Shop Now

50% off Calpak Croc Wallet Stylish, compact and perfect for carrying while you run errands or on a night out, this Calpak croc wallet is possibly the most fashion-forward on this list of tech-friendly products. There's ample room to store cards, cash and even your phone, and the strap hangs perfectly on your shoulder for no-fuss wear all day long. $42.50

$85 Calpak Shop Now