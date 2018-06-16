Adorable video of Uruguayan schoolchildren celebrating last-minute goal goes viral

An adorable moment of Uruguayan schoolchildren celebrating their football team’s last-minute goal in its opening World Cup match has gone viral.
Uruguay scored in the 89th minute of Friday's match, going on to defeat Egypt 1-0.
Students at Colegio del Sur in Montevideo, Uruguay, watched in breathless anticipation, before screaming and running rampant through a courtyard at the game's only goal.
¿Es solo fútbol? ?? pic.twitter.com/6RumM6x0bb— decano (@decanocom) June 15, 2018
The video was tweeted out by a soccer fan site -- and quickly racked up more than 7,000 retweets as of Saturday afternoon.
Uruguay next faces Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. FiveThirtyEight’s World Cup predictor favors them at 78 percent.