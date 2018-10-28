Adrian Peterson passes Tony Dorsett as NFL's No. 9 all-time rusher

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, passed one of their legends Sunday.

Peterson moved into ninth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list, passing Cowboys great Tony Dorsett in the second quarter of the Redskins' game at the New York Giants.

Peterson entered needing 25 yards to move past Dorsett's 12,739 yards, and a four-yard run around right end gave him the necessary yardage. He now has passed Marshall Faulk, Jim Brown and Dorsett this season.

However, Peterson entered the day 545 yards behind Eric Dickerson for eighth place on the all-time list. Peterson had rushed for 438 yards in the first six games, so he could surpass Dickerson this year if he stays healthy.

Peterson has posted four games with at least 90 yards rushing this season -- all in Redskins victories.