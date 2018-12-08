Alabama flips safety Daxton Hill from Michigan, CB Jeffery Carter from Texas A&M

With less than two weeks until the early signing period, Alabama flipped commitments from two of the country's top defensive back recruits Saturday.

Safety Daxton Hill, a five-star prospect, announced he was decommitting from Michigan to join the Crimson Tide. Just hours later, four-star cornerback Jeffery Carter followed suit, switching to Alabama after initially committing to Texas A&M.

Hill is the top-ranked safety and No. 13-ranked prospect overall in the ESPN 300. He had been committed to the Wolverines since September and chose them over Alabama, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State the first time around.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound safety out of Booker T. Washington High School was the highest-ranked commit for Michigan in the 2019 class.

Carter is the No. 4-ranked cornerback, No. 37 overall.

Hill and Carter become the Tide's second- and third-highest commits, behind offensive lineman Pierce Quick, who is ranked No. 4.

Alabama now has 19 ESPN 300 commitments, the most in the country.