Alabama lands key 2020 recruits Chris Braswell, Javon Baker, Roydell Williams

After beating Auburn 52-21 on Saturday, Alabama capped off its weekend by landing three ESPN Junior 300 commitments in the 2020 class.

The biggest commit of the group is defensive end Chris Braswell, who is ranked No. 10 overall in the 2020 class. Braswell, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, is the No. 3 defensive end overall and the highest ranked commitment in the class.

Javon Baker, the No. 34-ranked wide receiver in the class, committed Sunday as well. Baker is a 6-foot, 180-pound recruit out of Creekside high school in Fairburn, Georgia, and he chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State and others.

On Saturday, Alabama also got a commit from running back Roydell Williams from Hueytown, Alabama. He's ranked as the No. 28 RB and is part of an already impressive haul for Alabama.

The Tide have 10 ESPN Junior 300 commitments, the most of any program in the 2020 class. Miami is next with nine of the top 300, followed by Ohio State and LSU with six and Oklahoma with five.

Alabama also happens to hold the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2019 with a little less than three weeks until the early signing period starts on Dec. 19. With 16 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2019 class, it seems that it will be difficult for any program to pass Alabama and take over the No. 1 spot.