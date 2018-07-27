Alabama, Nick Saban agrees to new deal through 2025 season

Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has won five of the last seven national championships, has reached a new agreement that will extend his deal to coach the Crimson Tide through the 2025 season and pay him $8.3 million for the 2018 season, it was announced Friday.

The new agreement will extend his current contract by one season to eight years, and keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide program through February 28, 2026.

The base salary and talent fee will rise to $7.5 million and increase $400,000 annually. There will also be a contract extension/championship signing incentive of $800,000 in 2018 and a contract completion benefit of $800,000 payable at the end of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.