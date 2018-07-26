Albert Pujols hits 631st HR to pass Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth all time

Albert Pujols hit his 631st home run to pass Ken Griffey Jr. and move into sole possession of sixth place on the all-time list.

The Los Angeles Angels slugger connected off Chicago's James Shields on Wednesday for a massive solo shot to left field that staked the Angles to a 2-0 lead over the White Sox.

The milestone drive traveled 430 feet, according to Statcast, the longest home run Pujols has hit to date this season.

Pujols' 18th home run of the season was his first since homering twice on July 12 to tie Ken Griffey Jr. at 630, one day before going on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation. He came off the DL on Monday and went homerless in his first two games back.

Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Alex Rodriguez (696) and Willie Mays (660) are ahead of Pujols, who has three years left on the 10-year, $240 million free-agent deal he signed with the Angels in 2012.