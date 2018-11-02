Anthony Davis sits out against Blazers; Pelicans drop fourth straight

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis sat out Thursday night's 132-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the third game he has missed in the past four.

Davis warmed up with teammates before the game but was replaced in the starting lineup by Jahlil Okafor.

New Orleans has lost four straight after beginning the season 4-0.

Davis sat out two games with a sprained right elbow before returning Wednesday to play 41 minutes in a 131-121 loss to the Warriors.

The injury didn't seem to affect Davis much as he had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists against the reigning champs.

In addition to Davis, point guard Elfrid Payton missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain Thursday.

Forward Julius Randle, who is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, came off the bench and led all scorers with 29 points in 26 minutes.