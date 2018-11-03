Arizona Cardinals release benched quarterback Sam Bradford

The Arizona Cardinals released quarterback Sam Bradford on Saturday.

Bradford joined Arizona in March and received a $10 million signing bonus, about $2.5 million in base salary and another $1 million in playing-time bonuses for a total of $13.5 million.

He started the Cardinals' first three games this season, but after losing the opening two he was replaced by rookie Josh Rosen at the end of the Week 3 defeat to Chicago.

Any team that claims Bradford off waivers will inherit the 30-year-old's $2.5 million base salary, a bonus of $312,500 for every game he is active and a potential $20 million salary for 2019, which is a team option year.

Also Saturday, Arizona placed offensive lineman John Wetzel on injured reserve with a neck injury.