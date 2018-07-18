Astros' Alex Bregman wins All-Star Game MVP after go-ahead HR in 10th

WASHINGTON -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was named the All-Star Game MVP for his go-ahead home run in the 10th inning that sent the American League to an 8-6 victory.

Bregman's homer off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling was one of a record-breaking 10 in the game, and it put the AL ahead for good, as baseball's best put on a power exhibition in the late innings. Bregman's Astros teammate George Springer hit one out immediately after Bregman.

"I took a cutter down the middle first pitch, then kind of went into battle mode and was just trying to put a line drive in play and it left the yard. It was crazy. A lot of fun," Bregman said. "Normally when we go back-to-back, I have to hit it after Springer does because he leads off, so it was pretty cool to see them go back-to-back."

The 24-year-old Bregman is a first-time All-Star in his third major league season. He hit 19 homers last season, and he has 20 so far this year.

"I've seen it before. I haven't seen it before in an All-Star Game like this,'' AL manager A.J. Hinch of the Astros said. "Pretty proud of them.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.