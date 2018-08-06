Astros outfielder George Springer expected to miss 2 weeks

Houston Astros star center fielder George Springer is expected to be out two weeks after spraining his left thumb sliding headfirst into second base on Sunday.

X-rays performed Sunday were negative. Additional tests determined that Springer does not have a UCL sprain, which would have been a more significant injury.

The Astros placed Springer on the 10-day disabled list Monday. Outfielder Derek Fisher will replace him on the major league roster.

Springer hurt himself on a headfirst slide into second base on what resulted in a caught stealing to end the third inning of the Astros' 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Chris Taylor's glove clipped Springer's hand, causing him to double over in pain and walk off alongside a trainer.

Springer, a two-time All-Star who was named the MVP of last year's World Series, is hitting .250 with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs in 109 games.