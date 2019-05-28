Baseball team apologizes for showing controversial video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

May 28, 2019, 1:10 PM ET
PHOTO: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens during a House Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on confronting white supremacy at the U.S. Capitol, May 15, 2019, in Washington, DC.PlayAnna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A minor league baseball team in California is apologizing after showing a video on Memorial Day that was edited in a way that appeared to place Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among “enemies of freedom,” including North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The video was shown by the Fresno Grizzlies, the AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in between the team’s doubleheader home games against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday.

PHOTO: Fresno Grizzlies manager Randy Knorr hands the ball to relief pitcher Tanner Rainey (14) during a game against the Reno Aces at Chukchansi Park, April 8, 2019, in Fresno, California. Zachary Lucy/AP, FILE
Fresno Grizzlies manager Randy Knorr hands the ball to relief pitcher Tanner Rainey (14) during a game against the Reno Aces at Chukchansi Park, April 8, 2019, in Fresno, California.

The three-minute, 35-second-long video, which the team said in a statement was “pre-produced…from outside [their] front office,” featured audio clips from former President Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural address in 1981 over images and videos of America, members of the military and Arlington National Cemetery. The team said the video was meant to be shown as “a moving tribute."

In the video, when Reagan’s speech refers to “enemies of freedom” and “potential adversaries,” a photo of Ocasio-Cortez was shown between images of Kim Jong-Un and Fidel Castro.

The Grizzlies called the video's editing “misleading and offensive,” and said it “made a statement that was not [the team’s] intent and certainly not [the team’s] opinion.”

PHOTO: The Fresno Grizzlies stand in the field during the National Anthem before a game against the Reno Aces at Chukchansi Park, April 8, 2019, in Fresno, California. Zachary Lucy/AP, FILE
The Fresno Grizzlies stand in the field during the National Anthem before a game against the Reno Aces at Chukchansi Park, April 8, 2019, in Fresno, California.

“We apologize to our fans and to our community for the error and for not properly vetting the video,” the Grizzlies tweeted early Tuesday. “We also apologize to those who have served and are currently serving the country for the undue distraction on such a solemn day.”

Paul Braverman, the Grizzlies’ media relations manager, told ABC News the video was “selected in haste from YouTube,” and that the employee who chose it was “completely remorseful."

“We're embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first,” the Grizzlies tweeted. “We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.”

