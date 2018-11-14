Bears coach: 'Zero chance' K Cody Parkey loses job after hitting uprights 4 times

CHICAGO -- Bears coach Matt Nagy ruled out replacing veteran place kicker Cody Parkey, who hit four missed kicks off the uprights in Sunday's 34-22 victory over the Detroit Lions.

"There's zero chance of that," Nagy said.

A five-year NFL veteran, Parkey misfired on two field goals and two extra points on Sunday. Parkey has failed to convert on five field goals in nine games for the Bears, and is just 5 of 8 on attempts between 40-49 yards.

"I don't think I've hit the posts four times in my whole life, and I've been kicking for almost 15 years. So, it's almost comical," Parkey said.

"Of course [the coaches] are frustrated with me, but who's more frustrated than myself? That's my job, this is what I'm supposed to do, and I'm missing out there. I just have to trust in what I'm doing. I was just playing the ball down the middle today, and every time I kicked it down the middle, it kept fading to the right. The wind was pushing it a little on me. But I have to be better than that. That's why I'm here."

Parkey was a pricey offseason pickup for the Bears. Formerly a member of the Eagles, Browns and Dolphins, Parkey signed a four-year, free-agent contract with Chicago that included $9 million in guaranteed money. Parkey will take home $5.5 million in 2018. His $2.750 million base salary for next season is fully guaranteed.

Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby became the first kicker to miss four field goals and an extra point in a game since 1997 earlier this year. Crosby went on to win NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors the week after his disastrous performance.

"Well, it's certainly not amusing ... but we have to trust in [Parkey], and I know he's going to come back strong and make them," Nagy said. "It's just one of those days, and we all have them, [the question is] how do you come back from those."