Beijing Olympics unveils adorable panda mascot in a suit of ice for 2022 games

Sep 17, 2019, 12:11 PM ET
PHOTO: The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games has announced Bing Dwen Dwen as the official mascot.PlayBeijing 2022/Twitter
WATCH Beijing Wins Bid for 2022 Winter Olympics

Meet Bing Dwen Dwen, the adorable face of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The Beijing organizing committee shared a photo on Twitter of the black and white bear in a glistening suit of ice and wrote "this panda is ready to share the true spirit of the Olympics with the world."

(MORE: With Pyeongchang Games over, Beijing gears up to host Winter Olympics in 2022)

They also posted an animated short that shows the spunky bear's magical origin story. Bing Dwen Dwen transforms his icy outer layer into ice skates, a snowboard and more, featuring the marquee sports of the winter games.

While there's still plenty of time for nations to prepare for the games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said he expects the mascot launch "will generate even more interest in these Games, especially among young people."

The mascot launch ceremony took place Monday evening at Shougang Park in Beijing, China. The 2022 Winter Olympics takes place Feb. 4 to 20.

The organizing committee also unveiled Shuey Rhon Rhon, a red paper lantern child that will be the mascot for the Paralympic Games.