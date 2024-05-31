The president showed off a gifted helmet and joked with star Travis Kelce.

Biden hams it up with Super Bowl champs, Kansas City Chiefs at White House

President Joe Biden got a chance to get under the helmet with this year's Super Bowl champs as he welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Friday.

The visit marked the second year in a row that the team met with Biden to celebrate their win and presented the president with his own red and white helmet.

Biden wore the helmet as he commended their 2023 season, where they went 11-6, and their victory against the San Francisco 49ers in a 25–22 overtime win at Super Bowl LVIII.

President Joe Biden wears a helmet presented to him by the NFL Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs as he speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2024. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"You all had your share of struggles when the doubters questioned whether you could pull it off again. Believe me, I know what that feels like," Biden said. "But anyway, I don't think anybody's doubting you now."

The president commended the team for inspiring fans across the world.

"Everyone watching, especially our children, that's a powerful lesson about sports in the nation. We're a great nation because we're good people. We never give up. We look out for one another," he said.

Travis Kelce, the team's star tight end, got extra special attention this season after he began dating Taylor Swift last year. The pop star was frequently seen on the sidelines cheering her boyfriend on throughout the season and playoffs, which created a bigger draw to the games from nonsports fans, according to experts.

Kelce was asked by Biden to come up to the podium and talk during the event.

President Joe Biden talks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during an event with the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, DC, May 31, 2024. Evan Vucci/AP

"My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all, yet again. I'm not gonna lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I’d get Tased. So, I’m going to go back to my spot," Kelce joked.

Swift was not at the White House event.

Among the other players standing behind the president was kicker Harrison Butker, who has come under fire after his May 11 commencement speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts college in Kansas.

Butker criticized Biden over his abortion stance, called Pride Month a "deadly sin" and told the school's female graduates they had been told "the most diabolical lies." The NFL distanced itself from Butker's statements and said the league welcomes diversity.

No one publically addressed Butker's comments during the White House ceremony.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid told reporters they were honored to be welcomed by the president. Mahomes said he thought it was cool that Biden put the helmet on.