Big 12 reprimands Texas' Breckyn Hager for dig at OU

The Big 12 publicly reprimanded Breckyn Hager on Monday after the Texas defensive end slammed rival Oklahoma following a postgame interview with reporters Saturday night.

Wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses with his hair braided, Hager was walking back to the locker room after Texas' victory over Iowa State when a reporter informed him that the Sooners had just given up 40 points to Kansas.

Hager turned around and said, "Hey, OU has no defense."

Hager then stopped again, pointed to a nearby clock and added: "Wait, wait -- it's 11:12 and what? OU still sucks."

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Hager's comments violated the league's sportsmanship and ethical conduct policies.

"Breckyn Hager violated the conference rule that prohibits coaches, student-athletes, athletic department staff and university personnel from making negative comments about other member institutions for his remarks about the University of Oklahoma," Bowlsby said in a statement. "This is Mr. Hager's second violation of the conference sportsmanship rules and, therefore, he is receiving a public reprimand and will be expected to issue a public apology for his inappropriate comments."

In a statement released by Texas, Hager said he was "truly sorry."

"I had no ill intentions when I made my comments about Oklahoma, which included a phrase that's used by fans, but I have to realize that it's different coming from me. My thought process was that it would put a fun and light-hearted charge into the greatest rivalry in college that my family has been involved in playing in for many years, but I can see now that was not the way to do it," Hager said. "I have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma and their program."

Texas defeated Oklahoma 48-45 last month. If they both win this weekend, they will meet in the Big 12 championship game.

The Sooners are the only team since 1936, when the Associated Press poll debuted, to surrender 40 points in three consecutive games and still win all three.