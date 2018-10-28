Bills unlikely to trade RB LeSean McCoy before Tuesday deadline

Although his name has emerged as a trade candidate before Tuesday's deadline, the Buffalo Bills are unlikely to trade running back LeSean McCoy unless another team proposes an offer they can't refuse, league sources told ESPN.

The Bills believe that McCoy still is one of their best players, they have him under contract for next season, and they are unwilling to part with him unless another team makes an offer that would be in Buffalo's best interest, according to sources. As of Sunday morning, that appears unlikely.

Buffalo has spoken to at least three teams, but none has been willing to offer what it would take to get a deal done for McCoy, according to sources.

McCoy, 30, suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts but is expected to play Monday night against the New England Patriots, a source told ESPN.

A six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy has rushed for 244 yards in six games this season, his fourth with the Bills.