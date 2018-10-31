New Bills WR Terrelle Pryor felt underused with Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Newly-signed Buffalo Bills wide receiver Terrelle Pryor said Wednesday he has felt "underused," most recently in six games for the New York Jets to begin this season.

"I can ball," he said. "I can ball, bro. I'm not being cocky. I just know how I study, how I work, and how I practice. I compete at a high level. I expect high things from myself."

The Jets released Pryor on Oct. 20 after he tore his groin, but he expressed doubt Wednesday the injury was the only reason the Jets let him go.

"Let's shut that one down how I was [going to be] out for five or six games," he said. "I was going to miss a game, and then I got cut. So I guess, I don't know if I wasn't a part of their plan, or whatever it was."

Pryor, who signed a one-year deal with Buffalo, will play his former team, the Jets, on Nov. 11 at MetLife Stadium. The Bills and Jets will meet again in December at New Era Field.

"I have so much love for the Jets, the organization, the defense there, the offense there. I have great friends there," he said. "I have nothing for respect. [It will be] just like any other game. I'm not their teammate now. I got a lot of love.

"Resentment, you can't [have] because it's business. Obviously, I was pretty upset. It's embarrassing when you get cut, whether it's from an injury -- I know it's injury, I had a tear -- so obviously it's embarrassing. But I have nothing but respect for [Jets] coach [Todd] Bowles over there and [general manager] Mike MacCagnan, and all the coaches that I had. I loved it over there. I loved them. So I have no harsh feelings. Business is business and I definitely appreciate them giving me the opportunity."

Pryor battled injuries after signing a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Jets in March. In the spring, he fractured an ankle and required surgery, which cost him most of the preseason. The Jets never disclosed the injury. Pryor revealed the nature of the injury in August, resulting in a stern rebuke from Bowles.

The Jets were interested in re-signing Pryor, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, although Pryor said Wednesday that about seven teams were interested in him.

"The team here [in Buffalo], they made me feel at home from when I walked in," he said. "I'm talking from the cafeteria ladies. They all, when I walked in, said, 'Terrelle.' That made me feel at home I don't really care about the [Bills' 2-6] record because we can easily on this next eight games come together as one, push it and make a great record."

Pryor not only arrived in the Bills' locker room Wednesday with high expectations for himself, but also for a Buffalo offense that has scored a franchise-low 87 points through eight games. The Bills have scored only three passing touchdowns, the fewest by any NFL team through eight games since the Oakland Raiders had two in 2009.

"Just because we had a couple of bad games or whatever, we didn't score, that doesn't matter," Pryor said. "What matters is this week, coming out and competing. Holding ourselves to a high standard. Just because we lost some games doesn't mean we can't win and put things together. We have to believe. I believe wherever I go. I just have that energy and passion about .

"That's where I'm at it with it. You guys can call me a BSer or a bulls---er, I don't care. That's what I believe. They always say about a guy, you are what you believe you are. We got to believe that we're going to be successful and I gotta believe that I'm gonna be successful."

The Bills are expected to start Nathan Peterman at quarterback this Sunday against the Chicago Bears, a source told Schefter, after Derek Anderson suffered a concussion in Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots. Rookie first-round pick Josh Allen has been ruled out with a right elbow injury.

It will be Peterman's fourth career start and first since Week 1, when he was benched in the third quarter after throwing two interceptions. In eight career regular season and postseason appearances, Peterman has thrown 10 interceptions on 84 pass attempts.

"We're gonna help him do great," Pryor said. "If he plays this week, we're gonna help him be very successful. We're gonna make him look good this week."

Before Pryor's signing, the Bills' wide receivers have averaged an NFL-low 93 receiving yards per game this season.

Pryor's best season came in 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games for the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.