Blake Bortles helps hold would-be thief until police arrive

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles intercepted a would-be thief and helped police arrest the teenager while at a Jacksonville Beach house party held at the home of teammate Brandon Linder on Wednesday night.

According to the Jacksonville Beach police report, a copy of which was obtained by News4Jax, 18-year-old Joseph Horton rummaged through several of the vehicles at the party, including Bortles' Ford F-150, which was unlocked with the keys inside. Surveillance video showed Horton taking Bortles' wallet from the truck; it was later found outside.

Witnesses, per the police report obtained by News4Jax, say Horton tried to drive away in the truck but couldn't get out of a crowded lot, so instead entered the home.

Police then were called and found Horton being held by Bortles and two of his friends.

Horton was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing and grand theft, online records show.