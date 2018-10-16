Board approves plan to move home run sculpture outside Marlins Park

The gaudy, mechanical home run sculpture located just over the fence in left-center field at Marlins Park will be going, going, gone.

The Art in Public Places board of Miami-Dade County unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the Miami Marlins' plan to relocate the seven-story-high "Homer" sculpture to a new location outside the stadium.

The 73-foot-high multicolored sculpture was commissioned for $2.5 million by former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, created by multimedia artist Red Grooms and was in place for the park's opening in 2012. It illuminated with every Marlins home run, while pink flamingos flapped their wings and marlins jumped out of dancing waters, clearing a group of palm trees.

"[It's] a topic of passion when it comes to Marlins fans whether they like it or don't like it," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said of the sculpture prior to the season. "We are always looking to make our fan experience better, and we are listening to what you are saying."

The Marlins plan to use the space inside the stadium to create a new multistory, standing-room-only spectator area.

The sculpture will continue to move when a Marlins player hits a homer. It also will move at 3:05 p.m. -- Miami's area code is 305 -- on game days, and perhaps after victories.

"We appreciate the support and collaboration for our proposal from the county and the Art in Public Places trust," the Marlins said in a statement. They added the new location "will allow the piece to be enjoyed year round in a more public-facing manner."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.