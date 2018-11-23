Bob McNair, Houston Texans owner, dies at 81

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair died Friday in Houston, the team announced. He was 81.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side," the team said in a statement.

McNair was the reason and driving force for bringing an NFL team back to Houston after the Oilers left in 1996. In October 1999, NFL owners awarded McNair the 32nd NFL franchise. He also helped bring two Super Bowls to NRG Stadium: Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) and Super Bowl LI (2017).

"Mr. McNair was an amazing man who made tremendous contributions to the NFL and the City of Houston," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "He was a very caring, thoughtful and passionate individual. As much as he cared about winning, I think the thing I will remember most about Mr. McNair is the way he cared about the players. I know how much giving back meant to him, and his loyalty and generosity to the city of Houston and our community will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with Janice and the McNair Family."

For more than 25 years, McNair chaired The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, the Houston Texans Foundation and The Robert and Janice McNair Educational Foundation.

According to the Texans, throughout his life, McNair and his foundations donated more than $500 million. McNair was also serving as the chairman of the NFL's Finance Committee.

The Texans' owner was the founder of Cogen Technologies, which became the largest privately owned cogeneration company in the world.

McNair came under fire in October 2017 after saying at an NFL owners meeting, "we can't have the inmates running the prison," in reference to NFL players' demonstrations during the national anthem. McNair apologized, saying his comments were about the "relationship between the league office and team owners" and not the players themselves.

Players took to social media to offer the McNair family their condolences, as did former President George H. W. Bush, who said "nobody cared -- or helped people -- more."

Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement: "He cared deeply about the league and was generous with his time and willingness to share his insights as an exceptional businessman. But above all, Bob was a family man. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Janice, their family, the Texans, and the entire Houston community."

The Texans' first season was in 2002. Since then, Houston has won four division titles -- in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 -- and is 3-4 in the playoffs.

When asked about McNair at the NFL owners meetings in March, O'Brien talked about how important the Texans' owner has been to the Houston community.

"I think it's very important for all of us to take a step back and think about what the McNairs have done for the city of Houston," O'Brien said. "I mean, it's incredible. Even before they bought the team, but especially after they bought the team, the things that they've done relative to all the different programs that they've helped in Houston, the YMCA, the food bank, Hurricane Harvey, what they did for Hurricane Harvey. I mean, there's just so many different things [that] it's hard to sit here and list them all, but I think Bob McNair and Janice McNair are great people. They've meant a lot to that city."