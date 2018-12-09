Brandon Ingram suffered sprained ankle against Spurs

Brandon Ingram underwent an MRI that confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers forward has a left ankle sprain.

The Lakers said Ingram will be re-evaluated in a week. He is expected to miss at least four more games with the Lakers playing Saturday at Memphis followed by a home game against Miami and then contests at Houston and Charlotte.

Ingram is averaging 15.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of Wednesday's win over San Antonio when he landed on the foot of Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge after taking a jump shot. Aldridge was whistled for a flagrant foul 1 for sticking his foot where Ingram was going to land.

Ingram did not join the Lakers on their two-game road trip to San Antonio and Memphis.

On Thursday, coach Luke Walton said he plans to stagger LeBron James' and Lonzo Ball's minutes as much as possible so Los Angeles always has a steady ball handler on the court while Ingram is out.

The already short-handed Lakers also will be without Michael Beasley, who was excused from Saturday's game at Memphis due to a family health matter.

Information from ESPN's Dave McMenamin was used in this report.