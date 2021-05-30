Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested for strangling wife, throwing her into wall: Police

Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested on domestic violence charges Saturday after police entered his home and saw him strangling his wife and slamming her into a wall, according to police.

Ozuna, 30, was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation under the Domestic Violence Act and battery under the Domestic Violence Act, according to the Sandy Springs, Georgia, Police Department.

Police received a 911 call from Ozuna's residence just after noon on Saturday and reported to the home. When the officers arrived, the front door of the home was open and they could hear screaming from inside, police said.

"Due to the exigency of the known facts, Officers entered the residence through the front door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall," Sandy Springs police said in a statement.

Ozuna's wife had "visible" injuries, but refused medical treatment, according to police.

Police said in addition to being strangled, Ozuna hit his wife with his arm, which is currently in a cast.

The outfielder broke his middle and ring fingers earlier this week and is expected to be out about six weeks, the Braves said.

He is being held at Fulton County Jail, according to court records.

He is currently on the 10-day injured list. The Braves are playing at the New York Mets this weekend.

He had been struggling this season even before the injury. He has seven home runs, but was batting just .213 with a .288 on-base percentage and more strikeouts than hits.

Ozuna finished sixth in MVP voting in last year's abbreviated season. He led the National League with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs.

He also made the All-Star team in 2016 and 2017 when he played for the Miami Marlins.