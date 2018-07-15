Brazil opens as favorite to win 2022 World Cup

Missing the World Cup action already? Don't worry, you can already bet on the 2022 edition.

Only hours after France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 World Cup final, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook opened odds on the 2022 tournament, which will be held in Qatar.

Six-time World Cup champion Brazil opens as 6-1 favorites, followed by France at +650 and 2014 World Cup winner Germany at 7-1. Runner-up Croatia opened with 30-1 odds, while third-place Belgium has 12-1 odds.

The United States, which didn't qualify for a World Cup for the first time since 1986, opened as 60-1 long shots (16th-best odds).

Host nation Qatar automatically qualifies and has odds of 150-1.

The two countries with the longest odds are Georgia and Guatemala (each 2,000-1).