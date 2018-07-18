Brewers reliever Josh Hader remorseful for offensive tweets from his youth

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader apologized after racist and anti-gay comments that he says he had tweeted as a teenager were discovered and posted on social media during Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Washington.

"I was young, immature and stupid," he said, adding that he had posted the tweets when he was a teenager. "There's no excuse for what was said. I'm deeply sorry for what I've said and what's been going on. It doesn't reflect any of my beliefs going on now.

"It was something that happened when I was 17 years old. As a child I was immature. Obviously I said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn't reflect who I am as a person today. That's just what it is.

Hader, 24, said he is ready for any consequences he might face as a result of the tweets.

Hader also said he felt the need to address the tweets with his teammates, and that his social media activity is something that "they shouldn't be involved in."

After the All-Star game, several of Hader's teammates were asked about the tweets.

"He was young. We all say some crazy stuff when we're young," said Lorenzo Cain. He added: "So, we'll move on from this. He said it, it's over, it's done with, and we're gonna focus on playing baseball."

Christian Yelich parried questions, saying he "literally just came off the field" and that he was not "super familiar with it [the tweets]" but said that Hader is "a great guy...really kind heart, so hopefully it was nothing too bad."

Members of Hader's family reportedly removed or turned inside out jerseys bearing Hader's name apparently for fear of being targeted after the game

Hader pitched a third of an inning and gave up a three-run home run to Seattle's Jean Segura during the American League's 8-6 victory over the National League.