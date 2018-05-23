Brian Dozier just misses HR as ball sticks in top of wall

Talk about wall ball. Minnesota Twins slugger Brian Dozier just missed a home run on Wednesday, hitting a ball that stuck in the seam at the top of the center field field wall at Target Field.

?

The blast came in the bottom of the first inning. After a conference, umpires awarded Dozier a ground-rule double. He came around to score on a Eddie Rosario single.

This isn't the first time that Dozier has had a run-in with the outfield wall. In a 2016 game at Nationals Park, a ball that he hit stuck in the left-field wall, but it lodged in between fencing and the bottom padding and wasn't as dramatic as Wednesday's play.

Dozier has seven homers this season after hitting 34 last year and 42 the season before that.?